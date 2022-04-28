Pinwheels planted to raise awareness of child abuse

More than 3,700 blue pinwheels have been planted at the Salt Lake County Government Center—each one representing a child who was the victim of abuse or neglect in Salt Lake County last year.

But that number rises to more than 9,000 for the state of Utah in 2021, so the County is planting the pinwheels not only to raise awareness, but to urge the public to say something to the Division of Child and Family Services or other authorities if they see something wrong.

Officials say one child abused or neglected is one too many.

"A lot of the time families just need a little extra support. We know that a lot of the abuse and neglect happens because of socioeconomic issues and systemic issues that are happening, and so we know the communities that are the safest are the communities that have the most resources,” said Jocely De La Rosa, Executive Director of the Family Support Center.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, County Mayor Jenny Wilson and County Sheriff Rosie Rivera all took part in Thursday’s event to let people know that help is available, and speaking up could protect a child from harm.

For more information or to seek support, go to the Family Support Center's website.