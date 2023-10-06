Watch Now
'Pioneer era' human remains found by construction crews in Providence

Posted at 5:01 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 19:01:56-04

PROVIDENCE, Utah — Utah's Forensic Anthropologist has confirmed the human remains discovered by construction crews in Providence on Tuesday to originate from the Pioneer era.

Cache County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of remains being found by Legrand Jonson Construction crews in Providence. The deputy coordinated with the State of Utah's Forensic Anthropologist to determine that the bones were indeed human.

The next day the State's Forensic Anthropologist arrived on site to determine the age of the remains and had found them to be from the Pioneer era.

Any further investigations will be led by the state government, no other information was made available at this time.

