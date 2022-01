DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A pizzeria beloved by locals burned early Monday morning.

The Circle Inn Pizzeria is located at 2253 N Main Street in Clearfield.

Firefighters say no one was inside the building and no injuries were reported. But there is extensive damage to the building.

At first light, investigators will start trying to figure out what caused this fire.

