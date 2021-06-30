Plan for heavy traffic this holiday weekend, warns UDOT

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic delays of 30 minutes or more should be expected beginning on Friday, July 2 as motorists take advantage of the long Independence Day weekend, warns the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).

It's expected that I-15 will face its heaviest traffic on Friday afternoon in Davis and Salt Lake Counties and on Monday as travelers return home.

Most UDOT projects will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic to help reduce delays during the Independence Day weekend, though in some work zones, these restrictions will continue to ensure safety or accommodate ongoing construction.

Some areas where drivers should expect restrictions include:

I-15 in Clearfield – All lanes are open, but lane splits are in place on both directions of I-15 near Clearfield to allow crews to work in the median of the freeway. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone.

S.R. 39 in Ogden Canyon – S.R. 39 is reduced to one lane, with alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal near the mid-canyon bridge between Ogden and Pineview Reservoir. To avoid delays, drivers should consider an alternate route for traveling to Huntsville, Eden, and other Ogden Valley destinations.

I-84 near Morgan – I-84 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Morgan (exit 102) and Henefer (exit 112). These restrictions are in place 24 hours a day through July.

S.R. 276 at Lake Powell – UDOT’s Lake Powell ferry, which connects S.R. 276 between Bullfrog and Hall’s Crossing, is not operating at this time because water levels are too low. Drivers will need to use S.R. 95 as an alternate.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website.

