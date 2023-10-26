Plan recommended to build controversial LDS temple in Heber City

HEBER CITY — The Wasatch County Planning Commission reviewed a controversial temple development proposed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as part of a public hearing Wednesday night.

At the conclusion of the heated meeting, the planning commission recommended the plan to the Wasatch County Council for approval. The county council will vote on whether the project can ultimately move forward at a meeting tentatively scheduled for November 8.

Jon Woodard, the Wasatch County Deputy Attorney spoke about the three things being looked at for recommendation to the county council; Legislative Development Agreement, Final Plat and Final Site Plan approval for the temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is looking to build an 88,000-square-foot temple on an 18-acre parcel of property at 1400 E. Center Street in Heber City. It would also have a 210-foot steeple and more than 450 parking spaces.

Support in favor of building the temple was on full display ahead of the meeting near Wasatch High School. Officials told FOX 13 News a gathering of all the stakes was held in the area, where people of all ages wrote letters to the county council in support of the temple being built.

One of those supporters is Chase Harr, a senior at Wasatch High School.

"A really big reason is I really, I want to get married in the temple is something that needs to happen in my life and another big reason is so we don't have to commute all the way down to the Provo Temple," said Harr.

Antonia Dunn, also a Wasatch High School senior, voiced her support for the project.

"I think it's just as simple as supply and demand. We have a huge demand for it because if every temple within two hours is booked, it shows that people are going to it and they want it," said Dunn.

It was a full house inside the Wasatch County Senior Citizens Center, as people for and against the proposal turned out to have their voices heard.

Several specifics about the proposed temple, including the height, massing and exterior lighting were also discussed during the meeting on Wednesday.

A big part of the discussion early on revolved around the LDS church's proposed legislative development agreement. The LDA requests that the county work with them to address various aspects of the project.

Part of the room on Wednesday showed they were against the temple project moving forward, holding up signs periodically that read 'Too Big' and 'Too Bright'.

Lisa Bahash, the co-founder of Save Wasatch Back Dark Skies was in attendance for the meeting and touched on why she doesn't want to see this project move forward.

"For that location, it's too tall, it's too big, it's going to be too bright and that's what our signs say, light pollution is pollution, the RLUIPA doesn't apply, it's the wrong building with the wrong zoning," said Bahash.

The location of the temple is something Heber City resident Don Barski doesn't support as well.

"I am not opposed to a temple being built in our community, just the location," said Barski. "First of all, it's being built on a piece of property on Center Street, it is the main thoroughfare during construction, the traffic is going to get very bad as well as after construction."

Under the county code, the area slated for the temple's construction has been zoned for single-family housing and historic agricultural uses.

However, the zoning does allow for churches and temples as conditional uses.

Bahash told FOX 13 News she believes the temple is actually a private club, limited partnership and that it would not be applicable in that case.