Plane crash confirmed in Slate Canyon near Provo

Posted at 12:27 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 15:06:13-05

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A plane has crashed Tuesday afternoon in a remote area of Slate Canyon near Kyhv Peak in Utah County.

Officials say the plane crashed in an inaccessible area east of Provo. Because of the remote location along Squaw Peak road, first responders are using a LifeFlight helicopter to get the the crash site.

No information has been released on what type of plane was involved and how many people were inside when it crashed.

