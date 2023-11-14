Plane crash confirmed in Slate Canyon near Provo

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A plane has crashed Tuesday afternoon in a remote area of Slate Canyon near Kyhv Peak in Utah County.

Officials say the plane crashed in an inaccessible area east of Provo. Because of the remote location along Squaw Peak road, first responders are using a LifeFlight helicopter to get the the crash site.

No information has been released on what type of plane was involved and how many people were inside when it crashed.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

