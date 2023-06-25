Plane makes emergency landing in Spanish Fork after landing gear malfunction

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A small twin engine passenger plane made an unexpected emergency landing Saturday evening at the Spanish Fork airport.

The pilot advised the tower of a potential issue after receiving an indication that there was a problem with the landing gear retracting properly.

Spanish Fork Police Department

Officials with the Spanish Fork Police department say the plane was forced to circle back and burn fuel for over an hour. Other aircraft took to the air as pilots flew alongside to help assess the situation.

After the visual inspection, it was determined the pilot should make an emergency landing without the nose landing gear. With airport emergency services on the ground standing by, the plane was able to successfully land.

No major injuries were reported by those on-board, which included the pilot, his son and two grandsons.