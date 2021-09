DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a small rural road in Davis County on Monday morning.

Davis County dispatch confirmed to FOX 13 that there was an emergency landing of a plane near Legacy Highway and 500 S. around 11:40 a.m.

The pilot from Idaho was trying to land at Sky Park when he heard a loud noise and decided to land on the frontage road.

Police didn't report any injuries.