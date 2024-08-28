Planning on a road trip for Labor Day? UDOT says be ready for delays

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — 2024's summer travel season is coming to a close with many people expected to travel domestically, according to AAA.The automotive club says bookings for domestic travel in the U.S. this weekend is up 9% compared to last year.

Ahead of the busy travel days, Utah Department of Transportation is asking drivers to pack their patience with several delays expected throughout the state.

On Friday, August 30 UDOT says motorists should plan for delays on I-15:



Northbound I-15 in Davis County: Up to 10 minutes of additional delays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County: Up to 15 minutes of additional delays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Southbound I-15 in the Nephi area: Up to 20 minutes of additional delays from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

On Monday, September 2 UDOT says motorists can expect the following delays:

Northbound I-15 in Nephi area: Up to 10 minutes of additional delays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Westbound US-6: Up to 30 minutes of additional delays from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Utah Department of Transportation officials add that most of their projects will be suspended to open all lanes to traffic to help reduce congestion and delays over the holiday weekend. However some areas will still have certain lane restrictions or traffic shifts.

Those areas where drivers could expect restrictions are:



SR-201 at 3200 West: Traffic will continue to be directed up and down exit ramps as crews replace the bridge deck. Expect delays due to change in traffic configuration.



Bangerter Highway: Work will pause from Friday at noon through the holiday weekend but current lane restrictions will remain in place to protect the work zones for the new interchanges at 9800 South, 13400 South, 2700 West and 4700 South

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. You can find the latest traffic restriction information here.

What should drivers expect to pay for gas this Labor Day weekend?

Good news for travelers on the roads this holiday weekend, as AAA says people out on the roads can expect to pay less for gas compared to last year. The national average for Labor Day weekend in 2023 was $3.81 while in recent weeks the national average has hovered at $3.50.

Here in Utah, AAA reports that the current average price for a gallon of gas is $3.59. That's down from $4.20 just a year ago.

When is the best time to be out on the roads during the holiday weekend?

INRIX, a transportation data and insight provider, says that car travelers should avoid the afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday and Friday, as those times will be the most busy out on the roads. Instead, drivers should hit the road in the morning unless they're leaving on Saturday when the best time to travel by vehicle is in the afternoon.

Travelers returning on Sunday and Labor Day should leave as early as possible to avoid the heavy traffic.