Pleasant Grove home is a total loss after fireworks-related fire

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Officials say a Pleasant Grove home is completely destroyed after a massive fire that was sparked by fireworks in the early morning hours of July 5.

The incident happened in the area of 1493 North 500 East just after 1 a.m. Friday.

Once fire crews arrived in the area, they witnessed heavy smoke and flames spilling out of the garage of the home.

Pleasant Grove Fire Department

The fire spread from the garage, eventually encompassing the entire home.

Crews went into defensive mode, working to extinguish the flames in about three to four hours.

Officials report everyone was able to self-evacuate from the home and only one cat is still missing.

Pleasant Grove Fire Department

The home is a complete loss, with damage ranging from $800,000 to $1 million.

Officials told FOX 13 News that the fire was likely sparked from used fireworks that were put in a bin inside the garage.