Pleasant Grove officials work to trap mountain lion, urge residents to be vigilant

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Pleasant Grove officials urged residents to be vigilant of their surroundings as experts work to trap a mountain lion in the area.

The mountain lion has been reported in the area of 2600 North 900 West.

In a public safety alert posted on Facebook, the local police department said efforts are being made to trap the animal in order for the issue to be resolved "in the most humane ways possible."

Police asked that residents be vigilant about their surroundings, know where your children are and bring small pets inside at night.

If you have seen the mountain lion in your area, call police to report its location.