Polar plunges, pickleball, Irish dancing and MORE fun happening this weekend!

Can you believe we're already over halfway through the first month of 2024? Utah has plenty of fun happening this weekend for the entire family!

Here's what's happening across Utah!

DAVIS COUNTY

Storytelling Festival - In its 18th year, head to the Clearfield Community Arts Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the Storytelling Festival! "You never know what you will get," a description of the event reads, "Every festival is a bit different, but it's always a great night full of fun, FREE entertainment."

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Teen Winter Ball - Happening Friday night, teens can head to the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan for a winter ball in wonderland hosted by the County Library! A boba food truck will be on-site to serve up delicious drinks and teens will also be able to enjoy a dance floor, croquet and more wonderous fun. Formal tea party attire is encouraged but not required!

Grow Microgreens at home class - At the Holladay library, learn how to grow your own microgreens! The plants are delicate young seedlings and herbs that are used in a variety of dishes including in high-end restaurants. In this class you'll go home with a microgreens starter kit to get your own mini garden started! Happening Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Athletes from around the world will race on the "Fastest Ice on Earth" at the Utah Olympic Oval on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend! The public is invited to witness the speed skating championships through the weekend. Tickets are FREE for Friday night races but prices start at $10 for Saturday and Sunday competition.

Sojo Break the Freeze - South Jordan is kicking off its races for 2025 with an 80s themes fun run! Dress in your totally tubular 'fits and run with the community on Saturday morning. Registration is required but participants will get a custom shirt and medal. Prizes will be given out for those with the best costumes as well as fastest runners.

Percy Jackson Party - Have an "Olympian" afternoon at the Anderson-Foothill Branch Library in Salt Lake City on Saturday from 6:30-8 p.m. Tweens and teens are invited to enjoy themed crafts and trivia. There will also be random drawings to win books and graphic novels. Materials provided!

Pancakes with Patrol - Join ski patrol on Saturday for free pancakes! Attendees will also be able to ask ski patrol members at Solitude questions they have about safety during the event. Happening Saturday from 9-10 a.m. Fuel up before hitting the slopes in the upper level of Last Chance Lodge.

Daybreak Winter Freeze Festival - Dive into the "coolest" event this weekend in Daybreak and support the Special Olympics in Daybreak! Join a team or make your own and raise money for a good cause. Take the plunge into icy waters if you dare!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Sundance Film Festival - Sundance Film Festival is kicking off this weekend and runs through January 28 in Park City! Each year, this event attracts stars and filmmakers from around the world as films are showcased in front of a global audience. Tickets are required, with single film tickets starting at $30. There will also be screenings of beloved favorites like Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate their 40th anniversaries.

Slamdance Film Festival - Also happening in Park City is Slamdance Film Festival, which was established by filmmakers "who wanted to showcase the unfiltered voice of independent artists," according to their website. Dozens of films will be showcased during the in-person event from now until January 25 and during the virtual session from January 22-28.

UTAH COUNTY

Try Speedskating! - If you've always wanted to try out speedskating with no pressure, this is the event for you! At the Peaks Ice Arena in Provo, all skill levels are welcome to try out the sport for FREE. Happening Friday from 5:40 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

Rhythm of Ireland - Dancers from the Shelley School of Irish Dance will put on mesmerizing performances all weekend at SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem! Dancers will wear colorful traditional costumes as they dance the night away to upbeat music from a live local pipeband. Tickets required!

Springville First Responder Pickleball Tournament - Participate in a pickleball tournament for a good cause! The best part, this tournament is indoors, so you'll stay nice and toasty as you compete. Happening Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., grab a partner and compete in a doubles match. Proceeds to benefit Springville's first responders!