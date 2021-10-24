Watch
Police and SWAT respond to stabbing in Sugar House

Posted at 11:08 AM, Oct 24, 2021
SUGAR HOUSE, Utah — SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding to a stabbing that occurred Sunday morning at 5:15 a.m.

The victim has serious injuries and according to police was sent to the hospital to have surgery.

The stabbing happened at a residence at 700 East and Ashton in Sugar House. When police responded to the incident, some people refused to come out of the residence.

Salt Lake City Police told Fox13 that "out of an abundance of caution," they had called in SWAT along with detectives and crisis negotiators to help handle the situation.

People should avoid the area if possible.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

