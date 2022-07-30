Police arrest two, recover three guns allegedly involved in Rose Park robbery

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested two individuals and recovered three guns that they believe were involved in an aggravated robbery in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Adrian Hugar, 34, and 22-year-old Carlos Perez-Rodriguez now face charges including Aggravated Robbery and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person.

Salt Lake City Police state that on July 2, they learned that three men had robbed a victim with a gun near 1700 West 1000 North.

One of the men hit the victim with a gun and shot toward the victim "several times," police said. The victim was not shot, but is recovering from injuries sustained in the assault.

On July 23, officers with the SLCPD Gang Unit saw a car near 500 E. 1300 S. that matched a description from a car in the earlier incident. The officers arrested Hugar and Perez-Rodriguez and recovered three firearms in a court-authorized search.

Of the three firearms, one was stolen and one was a sawed-off rifle, police report.