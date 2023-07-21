Watch Now
Police asking public for help locating missing West Jordan man

Posted at 9:57 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 00:08:29-04

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police are asking the public for help in locating a West Jordan man who has gone missing Thursday evening.

Jarrett Lyon was last seen wearing a short maroon sleeve shirt, black or navy shorts, white socks and black slip-on shoes while carrying a black backpack. He is 5'6" and 140 pounds with green eyes and shaggy blonde hair.

Lyon is autistic and non-verbal but will acknowledge his name and respond by nodding "yes" and shaking his head for "no."

According to police, the report of the missing person came at 4:38 p.m. After investigating Lyon's residence and surrounding area, they were unable to find him.

If you have any information please contact West Jordan Police Department at their dispatch phone number 801-840-4000 with any information regarding Jarrett's whereabouts.

