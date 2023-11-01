Watch Now
Police find body in Jordan River, cause under investigation

Posted at 2023-10-31T19:34:57-0600
and last updated 2023-10-31 21:34:57-04

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan police say they were responding to reports of a bicycle accident when they found a body in the Jordan River Tuesday afternoon. It's not yet known if the two incidents are related.

At 3:20 p.m., police were responding to a bicycle accident reported at the Jordan River Trail near 8600 South. A body was found shortly after in the river.

It's not yet known if the body found is related to the bicycle accident they were responding to.

No other information is made available at this time as both incidents remain under investigation.

