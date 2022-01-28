Watch
Police find child, locates family after asking public for help

Posted at 7:54 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 22:30:48-05

MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department asked for help to locate the family of a found child in Millcreek.

In a Facebook post Thursday, police reported the young girl was found in the area of 1600 E. Zenith Avenue at around 4:30 in the afternoon.

Shortly after the call to action was posted, UPD reported the family of the girl had been identified and located. FOX 13 News removed the photo of the child after her family was located for privacy reasons.

Officials did not know her name or exact age because she is non-verbal.

Police are asking that if you recognize the child or have any information about her, to contact the Division of Child and Family Services at 855-323-3237.

