Police help Salt Lake City kids with back to school supplies in Pay-it-Forward program

SALT LAKE CITY — As more students head back to school, Salt Lake City police hosted fifth annual "Pay-it-Forward" event this weekend to help them with supplies.

Thirty students from Rose Park and Backman Elementary Schools were chosen as recipients of the donations.

Kids arrived on a school bus and were paired with an officer for a breakfast donated by Chick-Fil-A. The children were then gifted backpacks full of school supplies before heading to Target for a shopping spree.

“Our Pay-it-Forward events are the largest events we hold and our officers always look forward to participating in them,” said Chief Mike Brown. “These events are always so fun. We are grateful for the partnership with the Salt Lake City School District to connect and build positive relationships with the future of our communities. These small moments between our officers and children strengthen trust and make memories to last a lifetime.”

Funds for the program are collected through donations from community organizations and businesses as well as Salt Lake City Police Department members. In addition to back-to-school supplies in August, the program provides kids with holiday gifts in December.