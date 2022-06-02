Police investigate purse-snatching, pistol-whipping at Gateway Mall

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating an incident that took place Wednesday evening.

One person was pistol-whipped after a fight broke out at the Gateway Mall around 8 p.m.

Investigators say this was originally a "shots-fired" call, but they don't believe the gun was ever fired.

Police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, but they say a purse was stolen.

Someone then came out and pistol whipped a juvenile who was involved with the initial confrontation over the purse.

“We are treating this as an aggravated robbery investigation, not a shooting investigation, at this point,” said Officer Brent Weisberg with SLCPD. “We did have several officers out here again canvassing the mall looking for any evidence of any gunfire, but at this point, no evidence of any gunfire at this point.”

The person who was hit went to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police say a lot of people left the scene right away and those who stayed on scene haven't been forthcoming with officers.

If you saw something or have any more information on this case, you are asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.