Police investigating after video shows person falling out of moving vehicle

SANDY, Utah — Police are investigating and searching for individuals involved in a video that shows a possible female falling out of a moving vehicle in Sandy.

The incident happened on Saturday at 12:13 a.m. in the area of 557 E. 11125 S.

In the video, a car is seen driving down the road and coming to a very brief stop before continuing to drive as a possible female fell out of the vehicle.

Audio from the video recorded the individual who fell out exclaiming "ow" and crying out in pain as the driver brought the vehicle to another abrupt stop.

The driver, a possible male, went to the opposite side, picked up the individual who fell out and put them back into the vehicle, video shows.

After the unknown person was placed back into the vehicle, the driver headed West on 11125 South in Sandy.

The vehicle is described as a dark, compact, four-door passenger vehicle, police report.

An investigation began after video footage captured by a nearby neighbor's home showed the incident and they alerted authorities to the suspicious circumstance.

Police are asking those in the area to review any video footage they may have and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 801-799-3000 and reference case #SY2023-28791.