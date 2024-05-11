Police investigating after windows smashed in Magna neighborhood

MAGNA, Utah — Unified Police are investigating multiple incidents of vandalism after windows and cars were damaged in and around a Magna school.

One incident occurred the night of May 3 at Matheson Junior High, located at 3650 Montclair Street. Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsely tells FOX 13 News that a group of four juvenile suspects caused over $50,000 in damage by smashing doors and windows. They were quickly located and taken into custody.

Granite School District

This is just one of multiple incidents of vandalism in the area. Unified Police Department Sgt. Aymee Race says the agency is checking to see if the incident at Matheson Junior High is connected to reports of smashed car windows coming from residents living near the school. They're asking the residents to check their surveillance cameras for any photos or videos showing the incidents in question.

Granite School District

Anyone with any information is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000.

