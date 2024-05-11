Watch Now
Police investigating after windows smashed in Magna neighborhood

A image of broken windows at Matheson Junior High provided by the school district. It's daytime, and most of the windows are shattered, but two of them have been completely cleared of glass.
Granite School District
Posted at 10:36 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 12:38:06-04

MAGNA, Utah — Unified Police are investigating multiple incidents of vandalism after windows and cars were damaged in and around a Magna school.

One incident occurred the night of May 3 at Matheson Junior High, located at 3650 Montclair Street. Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsely tells FOX 13 News that a group of four juvenile suspects caused over $50,000 in damage by smashing doors and windows. They were quickly located and taken into custody.

Another image of the vandalism released by the school district. It's daytime, and a set of doors has it's glass panels smashed, but of glass scattered about the floor.

This is just one of multiple incidents of vandalism in the area. Unified Police Department Sgt. Aymee Race says the agency is checking to see if the incident at Matheson Junior High is connected to reports of smashed car windows coming from residents living near the school. They're asking the residents to check their surveillance cameras for any photos or videos showing the incidents in question.

A third image released by Granite School District. A trophy display case with all of its glass smashed. Bits of glass are scattered about the floor. Some of the trophies are still in place.

Anyone with any information is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000.

