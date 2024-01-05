Police investigating death at Midvale massage parlor

MIDVALE, Utah — Officials are investigating after a body was found inside a massage parlor in Midvale Thursday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to 7444 South State Street for a call about "suspicious activity" at "A+ Massage."

Once they arrived, officers discovered a body inside the business.

"They made contact with two individuals and they went inside the business and they located an individual who was deceased," said Unified Police Department spokesperson Aymee Race.

Police did not disclose much other information, calling the scene "very active" when they spoke to FOX 13 News Thursday night.

"We treat every death as suspicious until we can determine otherwise," Race explained. "So right now that's how we're treating that."

Details such as who the person was who died and whether there are any suspects in the investigation were not made available.



"We're just trying to get everything determined and calmed down so we can go from there and see what's going on inside," Race said.

