Police investigating homicide in Roy; suspect in custody

A homicide investigation is underway in Roy Thursday morning.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Apr 15, 2021
ROY, Utah — A homicide investigation is underway in Roy Thursday morning.

Since Wednesday afternoon, police have focused their investigation on a home near 3900 S Midland Dr., where they believe the homicide occurred before the body was moved to another city.

"We are investigating a homicide that we do believe occurred here. And, again, the body was moved to another location. And we're working with that particular agency as well as the homicide task force in determining what occurred, where it occurred and build a timeline," said Sgt. Matthew Guin, Roy Police.

Guin identified the suspect as Daniel Johnson, age 48. Johnson has been booked into the Weber County Jail.

Police believe the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

