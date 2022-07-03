Watch Now
Police investigating possible adult abduction

An image of the motorhome police are looking for. It is white with a single horizontal stripe on it's side. The image is blurry and grainy.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 09:55:00-04

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a possible adult abduction that occurred Saturday night.

According to a media release put out by the department, the incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m. in the area of 500 East and Scott Avenue.

A woman was yelling for help and asking someone to call 911, stating she was being "held." She's described as having blonde hair.

The motor home, which does not have a front license plate, was last seen in the area of 3973 South 900 East, headed south.

If anyone sees the motor home, they are asked to call 911.

