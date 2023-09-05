Police investigating Sunday morning shootout at North Salt Lake apartment complex

NORTH SALT LAKE — It was around 5:45 in the morning Sunday when Mitch Bruderer heard a bang, felt glass shatter across his bed, looked out the window and saw people standing outside with handguns.

“I got down on the ground and just tried to stay down until it stopped, and then afterwards realized that a second [bullet] had also come into my apartment," said Bruderer. “It's not all the time you have a near-death experience happen to you.”

Bullet holes are still all over his home.

“Two windows need replacing now," said Bruderer. "The first one went through my wall and into the closet, so multiple wall repairs. [The] second one luckily hit less things but just went through a window and right into an empty cupboard and stopped there.”

Multiple rounds hit the buildings and cars, but there were no reported injuries.

“Right now, I don't know the exact count, but it was a substantial amount of gunfire," said North Salt Lake Police Assistant Chief Mich Gwilliam said Sunday.

He said this kind of crime just doesn’t happen in Davis County.

“This is absolutely a public safety risk," he said. "Anyone that's willing to openly shoot guns in this kind of manner is a hazard to the public.”

FOX 13 News reached out to North Salt Lake Police Monday for an update but we have not heard back.