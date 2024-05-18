Police investigating two overnight shootings in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened early Saturday morning in two Salt Lake area neighborhoods.

According to a press release from the department, the first shooting occurred just after 3:00 a.m. in the area of 1750 West 1700 South. Preliminary findings indicate that a fight broke out, resulting in multiple shots being fired. Police locked down the area, later detaining several witnesses from a nearby apartment complex.

Two-and-a-half hours later, as police were investigating the first incident, calls came in to dispatch reporting another shooting, this time in the area of West Indiana Avenue and Navajo Street. Once on scene, officers learned that a fight had broken out between two people, later escalating to a shooting. One 17 year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At time of reporting, no arrests have been made, and there is currently no indication that the two shootings are connected. SLCPD are asking the public for help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.