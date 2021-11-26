Police: Layton man cuts his palm, smears blood on his wife to "get the devil out"

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested after he held his wife against her will and smeared blood on her face, according to police.

According to arresting documents obtained by FOX 13, the incident happened on Thanksgiving. Officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute call at 54 Layton Circle.

Police said, James Daniel Orcutt got into an argument with his wife and wouldn't let her out of their bedroom for 15 minutes. During that time, police said, James was trying to "get the devil out of his wife" by wiping his blood on her.

The responding officer said, James cut the inside of his right palm and the back of his left hand causing them to bleed.

James then wiped his blood on his wife's face and pants.

The officer said he smelled of alcohol and he submitted to a breathalyzer which tested positive at .176.

He was arrested and charged with Unlawful Detention and Assault.