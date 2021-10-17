Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police look for shooter in possible homicide after woman found dead

items.[0].image.alt
TAYLORSVILLE POLICE
Manuel Burciaga.jpg
truck.jpg
Posted at 8:17 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 10:25:40-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are looking for a male suspect they say is "armed and dangerous," after finding a woman shot to death.

The suspect, Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, was in a relationship with the victim.

Police responded to a shooting at 2300 West, 5200 South when they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. Her name is not being released at this time.

Burciaga-Perea was last seen in a 2000 Chevy full size extended cab with Utah license plate: U405MN.

Anyone who has information should contact Sgt. Aaron Cheshire at 801-318-5863 or through email acheshire@taylorsvilleut.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere