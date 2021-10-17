Police look for shooter in possible homicide after woman found dead

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are looking for a male suspect they say is "armed and dangerous," after finding a woman shot to death.

The suspect, Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, was in a relationship with the victim.

Police responded to a shooting at 2300 West, 5200 South when they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. Her name is not being released at this time.

Burciaga-Perea was last seen in a 2000 Chevy full size extended cab with Utah license plate: U405MN.

Anyone who has information should contact Sgt. Aaron Cheshire at 801-318-5863 or through email acheshire@taylorsvilleut.gov.