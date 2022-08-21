Watch Now
Police looking for 2 missing men from Sandy group home

Image - 2022-08-20T205243.333.jpg
Unified Police Department
Nathan Tawareguci; Roger Hale
Image - 2022-08-20T205243.333.jpg
Posted at 9:40 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 23:40:14-04

SANDY, Utah — Police are looking for two men who left a group home in the Salt Lake area Saturday afternoon.

According to Unified Police, 29-year-old Nathan Tawareguci and 62-year-old Roger Hale left the group home located near 1100 East and 7500 South in Sandy around 1 p.m.

Police said they likely headed to a TRAX station and then toward downtown Salt Lake City.

It was not stated whether the men are believed to be in danger, but UPD said both men take daily medications.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000 and refer to case number 22-81099.

