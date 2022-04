KEARNS, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing girl who was last seen Friday afternoon.

According to Unified Police, 12-year-old Jade Aviles was last seen at 4 p.m. at the Kearns Public Library.

She was wearing black jeans and a black and white sweatshirt. She is four feet tall, approximately 80 pounds, and has dark blonde hair.

Anyone who sees her or has other information about her whereabouts is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000.