Police looking for missing at-risk West Valley City man

West Valley City Police
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 13, 2022
West Valley City police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 18-year-old man who is potentially at risk.

Eduardo Jesus Lopez-Lopez was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black sweatshirt, he likely has a burgundy Adidas backpack with gray on the bottom. Eduardo frequently rides Trax.

Eduardo's family says he is autistic and unsafe being alone.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call West Valley City Police 801-840-4000.

