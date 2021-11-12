Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police looking for missing Las Vegas teen who may be in Colorado

items.[0].image.alt
Las Vegas Police Department
download (3).jpeg
Posted at 12:03 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:04:52-05

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who they believe may be in Colorado.

Alize Rose Hannigan, 15, was last seen in Las Vegas on Nov. 7.

Police said they believe she has ties to Naturita, which is a small town in Montrose County, Colorado.

Hannigan is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anybody who has information about her whereabouts is asked to email missingpersons@lvmpd.com or call the police department at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

Our sister station at ABC 7 in Denver contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere