Police looking for missing Las Vegas teen who may be in Colorado

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who they believe may be in Colorado.

Alize Rose Hannigan, 15, was last seen in Las Vegas on Nov. 7.

Police said they believe she has ties to Naturita, which is a small town in Montrose County, Colorado.

Hannigan is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anybody who has information about her whereabouts is asked to email missingpersons@lvmpd.com or call the police department at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

Our sister station at ABC 7 in Denver contributed to this report.