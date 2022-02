ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are asking for help in searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from St. George.

Marissa Shapley was last seen on January 22.

She's described as being 5'4" tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police report Marissa has family in Cedar City and Hurricane, so it's possible she could be in those areas.

If you have any information on Marissa's location, contact officials at 435-627-4300.