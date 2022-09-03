Police looking for suspects after shooting at part in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are looking for a pair of suspects after a shooting took place at a party early Saturday morning.

According to a press release sent out by SLCPD, dispatchers received multiple calls of gunshots in the area of 1700 South 4100 West in an industrial area of the city just before 1:30 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found bullet casings in the parking lot of a nearby business as well as evidence of a large party. They didn't find any victims at the scene, but they were later informed that one man who had attended the party showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He is expected to survive.

As they continued their investigation, they were able to gather the following information about two suspects who may have been involved.

The first suspect is described as a 20-30 year-old Black male who was last seen a red Versace shirt, red hat, and blue pants.

The second suspect is described as a 35-40 year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall with arm and face tattoos who was last seen wearing a blue Yankees hat.

It is believed that they left the scene in an unknown SUV. SLCPD believes this shooting may be gang-related.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-171308.

