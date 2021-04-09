Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Man accused of attempting to steal truck in St. George held at gunpoint by owner

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Street view depicting South 1500 East Circle where a suspect was allegedly caught breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot, St. George, Utah, April 7, 2021
Man accused of attempting to steal truck in St. George held at gunpoint by owner
Posted at 8:51 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 10:51:58-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle burglary reported in the area of South 1500 East, an industrial area off of South River Road. According to the 911 caller, they were holding the suspect at gunpoint “waiting for officers to get there,” according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.

The caller told emergency dispatch that they had observed the suspect breaking into one of their trucks.

Officers arrived and handcuffed the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Darwin Jensen of St. George. During a search of the suspect prior to transport officers recovered multiple items, including a Bluetooth speaker, two wallets belonging to other individuals, as well as knives, five credit cards and a Utah driver’s license also belonging to someone else.

Click here to read the full story from St. George News.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere