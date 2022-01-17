Police: Man chases, threatens people with machete in Ogden

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was allegedly chasing and threatening people with a machete.

Greg Morris, 27, was arrested.

In the parking lot of the Walmart at 1959 Wall Avenue, a victim told police he had parked next to a man's vehicle, which was occupied by Morris' fiancée and child. The women yelled something at him but he couldn't make out what she was upset about, according to arrest documents.

Morris then approached him with a machete, according to the victim. According to a probable cause statement, the victim backed up and drove away.

Walmart camera evidence "shows exactly what the victim describes," according to police.

A man matching Morris' description was seen "waving a machete around at staff" at a Popeyes on Wall Avenue a few hours later.

Morris was apparently arguing with a drive-through speaker employee who he believed was "being rude." He had been asked to leave by the staff.

According to the arrest records, the employee then noticed Morris come to the front door brandishing a "huge machete." The employee told police, she ran past customers inside and shut the door to prevent Greg from entering, believing that if he was able to get inside, he would hurt someone.

Another witness told police, Morris swung a machete out of his car window at drivers in the next lane as they drove down the road.

Later that day, Morris was found in the back seat of a grey Mazda at a Chic-Fil-A parking lot in South Ogden, where a machete was discovered, according to police.

According to authorities, Morris denied threatening anyone and claimed he was only going into Popeyes to get lunch, but the doors were locked, so he left. He also denied being at Walmart, but later claimed that a vehicle in the parking lot nearly hit his fiancée and child.

Surveillance video showed the victim pull into a parking spot normally at Walmart, and he did not appear to be near to hitting Morris' family, according to police. Morris also changed his statement multiple times while being interrogated, police noted.

Morris was detained and faces a charge of aggravated assault.