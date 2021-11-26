Police: Man kicks Salt Lake City officer in the face during arrest

SALT LAKE CITY — A man kicked a police officer in the face and punched another officer during an arrest the day before Thanksgiving.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13, the incident happened at 9:57 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a call of an abduction in progress at 759 S 500 W.

According to an officer statement, one officer made contact with the man and when another officer arrived the man started running and was taken to the ground.

Police said, the man started resisting and punched an officer and kicked another in the face.

After taking him into custody the testifying officer identified the man as Justin Dougherty. According to the officer, Dougherty had a protective order against him from the female and had violated that order.

Dougherty was facing several charges including Assault of a Police Officer. He was being held in jail without bail.