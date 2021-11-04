Watch
Police: Manhunt underway in Taylorsville after shots fired at officer

Posted at 6:14 AM, Nov 04, 2021
2021-11-04 08:16:12-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Part of Taylorsville surrounding a gas station was locked down after shots were fired at an officer early Thursday morning, according to police.

A massive manhunt is underway for the suspect who police say fired shots at an officer near 47th South and 22nd West.

Police said residents in the area were asked to stay inside, lock their doors and call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious.

The area may stay locked down for several hours which could affect traffic during the morning commute.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

