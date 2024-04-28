Police officer in hospital after shooting in Vernal

VERNAL, Utah — A Vernal City Police officer is in the hospital after exchanging fire with a suspect Saturday night.

According to a press release posted to Facebook by the Uintah County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m, when officers were called to the area of 750 North 400 East on reports of an intoxicated man threatening a neighbor with a firearm.

Once on scene, the suspect fired at the officers, striking the Vernal police officer multiple times as he attempted to exit his vehicle. He and other officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who then tried to run before being taken into custody.

The wounded officer then drove himself to a local hospital, but then had to be flown to a hospital on the Wasatch Front. The suspect was also flown to the hospital for treatment. A Uintah County Sheriff's Deputy also sustained minor injuries, but has since been released from a local hospital.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.