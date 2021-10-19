Police: Salt Lake City stabbing suspect used ax to try and break into apartment

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed someone at Pioneer Park and then tried to break into someone else's apartment with an ax.

Tuesday, the Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of a 26-year-old man in connection to a stabbing that occurred over the weekend at Pioneer Park.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday October 16, 2021, officers responded to Pioneer Park after reports that someone had been stabbed multiple times. Paramedics took the victim, a male in his 40s, to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they conducted an extensive search for the suspect but were unable to initially locate him.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday October 19, 2021 officers responded to an in-progress burglary near 100 South 300 East. The victim reported that someone was attempting to break into his apartment.

Officers arrived on scene and said they saw the suspect hitting the apartment door with an ax while holding with a knife. Officers safely took the suspect into custody and found out the burglary suspect was also connected to Saturday’s stabbing in Pioneer Park.

The suspect was identified by police as 26-year-old Ibrahim Albasis.

During the burglary investigation, officers said they learned that Albasis was invited into the apartment Monday night but was then asked to leave and was no longer welcomed.

Albasis was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail and booked on the following charges: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, and Criminal Mischief.

There were no injuries reported by anyone involved in the burglary incident. No other information regarding the stabbing or burglary will be released by the SLCPD at this time.