Police say failed brakes led semi to cause car crashes, fire in Tooele

A truck driver who lost his brakes caused multiple crashes and a fire in Tooele on Friday, police said.
Posted at 9:53 PM, Nov 06, 2023
Sales and parts operations from the Ford building at the Tooele Motor Company have moved over to the Chevy building, general manager Brian Nakken said.

“We were able to get our power back on and our technicians and our service facilities are up and going,” he said.

New videos from the Tooele Police Department show just how fast the semi-truck raced down North Main Street, sending cars flying. Police are still waiting on state investigators’ final report to find out whether the driver of the truck will be held accountable for the brakes being out, or if it will all be considered an accident.

“When I turned and looked and the whole building is just on fire, and the signs and trucks popping and blowing up, we blew up like four or five cars,” said Anthony, an employee at Tooele Motor Company.

Nakken said everyone acted quickly to make sure no one was hurt at the dealership, and community members came to drop off supplies and help clean up.

“Just an amazing, amazing outreach of support in a situation that certainly could have been far, far worse,” he said. “But we feel blessed and lucky, that's for sure. We can replace cars and we can rebuild structures, but we can't replace lives.”

