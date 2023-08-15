Police searching for overdue hiker along popular Bell Canyon Trail

SANDY, Utah — Police are searching for an overdue hiker Tuesday afternoon along a popular trail in Sandy after he was reported missing nearly 24 hours ago.

Joseph Mellon, 44, was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday and was hiking with a friend, officials tell FOX 13 News.

The pair of hikers went up the canyon when they got separated. One of the hikers made it back down while Mellon disappeared.

The friend went back up to the last point where they saw Mellon but couldn't find him.

Since he was reported missing, search and rescue crews, as well as drones, have been in the area searching for him.

If you know where Mellon may be, call police at 801-799-3000.