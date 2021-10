SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police on Tuesday were attempting to find a missing man with several warrants out for his arrest and asked the public for help.

Dominic M. Lujan has been missing since Aug. 27, 2021.

Police said Lujan frequently visits parks in Salt Lake City (Liberty, Pioneer and Fairmont).

Police said Lujan had several outstanding warrants related to domestic violence.

If you see him police ask you to call Detective Hill at 801-412-3655.