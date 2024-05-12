Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police seek suspect wanted for break-in, assault in Mona

Spotted on security camera footage
Two photos released by the Juab County Sheriff's Office. They show the suspect, a white male wearing a plaid jacket and jeans skulking around the residential property. On the left side, he is walking on a sidewalk between two patches of grass. On the right, he's walking up the steps toward one of the home's doors.
Juab County Sheriff's Office
Two photos released by the Juab County Sheriff's Office. They show the suspect, a white male wearing a plaid jacket and jeans skulking around the residential property. On the left side, he is walking on a sidewalk between two patches of grass. On the right, he's walking up the steps toward one of the home's doors.
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 13:01:14-04

MONA, Utah — The Juab County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say broke into a Mona home and assaulted the occupant.

According to the office's Facebook post, the incident around 3:00 a.m. the morning of May 11 in the area of 100 East 200 North. The post says the suspect forcefully entered a home and assaulting a person inside before fleeing.

The suspect was seen skulking around the property on a number of security cameras on the property. Police are asking the public to check their security systems for any additional photos or video of the suspect.

If you have any information, or know who this suspect might be, you're asked to contact the Juab County Sheriff's Office at (435) 623-1344.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere