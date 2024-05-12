Police seek suspect wanted for break-in, assault in Mona

MONA, Utah — The Juab County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say broke into a Mona home and assaulted the occupant.

According to the office's Facebook post, the incident around 3:00 a.m. the morning of May 11 in the area of 100 East 200 North. The post says the suspect forcefully entered a home and assaulting a person inside before fleeing.

The suspect was seen skulking around the property on a number of security cameras on the property. Police are asking the public to check their security systems for any additional photos or video of the suspect.

If you have any information, or know who this suspect might be, you're asked to contact the Juab County Sheriff's Office at (435) 623-1344.