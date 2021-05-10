Watch
Police shoot burglary suspect in West Valley City

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in West Valley City early Monday morning.
Posted at 6:17 AM, May 10, 2021
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in West Valley City early Monday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near 4800 W and Huntington St. (3855 S).

According to police, neighbors called 911 to report a man wielding a metal object was causing property damage and possibly trying to break into homes.

"We had several officers show up on scene, encountered the male at some point who, like I said, had a metal object. They attempted to use some less-lethal force that was not successful and then, ultimately, shots were fired," said Lt. Levi Lloyd, WVCPD.

The suspect went to a local hospital for emergency surgery to treat the gunshot wound. His name and condition were not immediately known.

The Unified Police Department will investigate the shooting, per a protocol that requires an investigation by an outside agency when an officer opens fire.

