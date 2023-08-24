Man killed in deadly police shooting after reported domestic violence call

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man was killed after a deadly police shooting happened in the early hours of Thursday morning in an unincorporated area of Salt Lake County.

Not many details were made available about what exactly happened in the incident and the identity of the person who was killed.

Officials tell FOX 13 News the officer-involved shooting happened in an area between Kearns and West Jordan at 6789 Palm Frond Ct.

Before the shooting, officers were reportedly responding to a domestic violence call, officials explained.

Police report the encounter led to the death of a suspect.

The officers involved in the incident are reported to be okay, officials said.

