Police shot, killed man after approaching while holding 'swords' in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights Police have said in a press release that police have shot and killed a man after he approached them holding two swords Tuesday evening. The investigation is still ongoing.

In the press release, Unified Police responded to a domestic violence complaint at a home near Fort Union Boulevard at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. When the person of interest drove off toward Cottonwood Heights, police eventually located him at a dead-end street where he got out of his car and began advancing towards them while holding two swords.

Police were unable to control the person of interest using a taser device, and eventually shot him. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene after medics and officers attempted to save his life.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney was notified and the Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol was activated. No other information has been made available at this time while the investigation continues.