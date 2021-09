AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A police situation on I-15 was causing major delays on I-15 Monday morning.

Corporal Mike Gordon with Utah Highway Patrol said police received the first reports of traffic problems around 6:00 a.m.

Troopers were on scene investigating a fatality on the interstate.

Some lanes were open while others remained closed as of 7:45 a.m.

UHP could not say when all lanes might be open.