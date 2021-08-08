Police standoff at Murray gas station

MURRAY — Police are surrounding a Shell gas station at 4489 S. and Century Drive in a standoff with an armed suspect inside.

According to police, at approximately 10:16 they were called about a possible carjacking.

Police confirmed the incident first started in a Denny's parking lot when a man entered the vehicle of a waitress and held her at gunpoint. The waitress was able to get away and ran inside the restaurant at which point the suspect fled to the nearby Shell gas station.

No injuries are reported at this time. Police say the suspect barricaded himself in the gas station and by the time SWAT arrived to clear the building, he was no longer inside.

This is a developing story, updates will be made when they become available.