Police: Utah man accused of soliciting sex paid half in advance, 'including wearing a diaper'

Posted at 1:43 PM, May 13, 2021
STOCKTON, Utah — A registered sex offender was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of sexual solicitation in Stockton.

According to Stockton PD, dispatch received a report of a suspicious man in the area of Silver and Johnson just before midnight.

Police responded to the area and made contact with 48-year-old Scott Phillips.

"While speaking to officers, Mr. Phillips was nervous and agitated. Officers learned that Mr. Phillips had already paid half of the agreed upon price for sexual acts, including wearing a diaper during the acts," a news release from the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, Phillips had the rest of the money with him, and there was evidence of the transaction on his cellphone.

Phillips was booked into the Tooele County Jail.

